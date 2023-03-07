The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced there will be lane closures on the Interstate 280 Mississippi River bridge (Sgt. John F Baker Jr. Bridge) in Rock Island starting Monday, March 13, for bridge inspections, weather permitting.

The westbound right lane on the bridge will be closed on March 13 and 14 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The eastbound right lane on the bridge will be closed on March 15 and 16 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Signing will be used to maintain traffic during the project, which is scheduled to be completed by 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16. Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, use alternate routes when possible. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, avoid using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

