The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that weather permitting, the westbound lane of I-280 between Illinois 92 in Rock Island and Rockingham Road (Iowa 22) in Davenport will temporarily close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3.

The closure is necessary to perform traffic control and maintenance on the Sgt. John F. Baker Jr. Mississippi River Bridge, according to a Friday release. The eastbound lane of I-280 will remain open. Message boards will direct westbound I-280 traffic to detour locally using Illinois 92, U.S. 67 and U.S. 61, or through the QC using I-80. Westbound I-280 is scheduled to reopen at 10 p.m.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Construction is currently in the second year of a three-year, $50-million project to replace the bridge deck of the Sgt. John F. Baker Bridge. The westbound bridge deck was completed in 2021 and work continues on the eastbound bridge deck, which is tentatively scheduled to finish in November.

The approach from the bridge to the Illinois 92 interchange will be resurfaced and the bridge will be painted in 2023. The overall project is scheduled to be completed in late 2023.

For IDOT District 2 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict2 or view area construction

details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.