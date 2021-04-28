I-280 crash leaves semi and vehicle damaged

A crash Wednesday involving a semi on Interstate 280 near the Illinois 92 interchange in Rock Island left a vehicle in a ditch with major damage.
The semi’s front end was damaged and the back of the vehicle had major damage.
There is no information available about any injuries at this time.
