I-280 westbound lane closures delayed

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced lane closures on I-280 have been delayed.

Westbound lanes of the I-280 bridge in Rock Island were originally set to close 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, until 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8.

According to the department, the closures have been postponed due to recent weather conditions.

Lanes are now scheduled to close next week, beginning 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11.

During this time, concrete will be poured in the lanes, and detours will be in place.

The lanes are expected to reopen around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12.

These closures will not impact eastbound traffic.