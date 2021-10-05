I-280 westbound lanes in Rock Island to close Thursday night for 16 hours

Westbound I-280, in Rock Island, will be closed for approximately 16 hours, weather permitting, beginning Thursday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m., according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The closure is necessary to facilitate a concrete pour of the new westbound lanes of the Sgt. John Baker Jr. Memorial Bridge over the Mississippi River. The closure does not affect eastbound (Illinois-bound) traffic on the bridge. Westbound traffic will be detoured to eastbound Illinois 92 (Centennial Expressway), northbound US 67 (Centennial Bridge), southbound US 61 and westbound Iowa 22.

Westbound I-280, which shares the eastbound side of the bridge, will reopen to traffic at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8. This work is part of the three-year, $50-million bridge deck replacement and resurfacing project that began in March. The westbound bridge deck is scheduled to be completed in early December.

The Sgt. John Baker Jr. Memorial Bridge over the Mississippi River.

Work will replace the eastbound bridge deck in spring 2022, with traffic shifting to the new westbound bridge. The approach from the bridge to the Illinois 92 interchange will be resurfaced in 2023 and the bridge will be painted. The overall project is scheduled to be completed in late 2023.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,535 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Two included approximately $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements.

