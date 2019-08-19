I-74 bridge challenges reshuffle work schedule

It’s a massive billion-dollar infrastructure project being built before our eyes.

And it’s running behind.

We’re now around the two-year mark since construction crews officially broke water on the new Interstate 74 bridge.

The progress has been amazing.

Parts of the interstate in Iowa and Illinois have been demolished to make way for the new stretch and the bridge decks extend beyond land and hover over the Mississippi River.

Managers hoped to open the Iowa-bound traffic on the new bridge late this year.

That’s now pushed back well into next year.

Extreme weather conditions hampered progress.

Engineering challenges are another issue slowing down construction.

Those still need to be overcome.

One woman is trying to keep those to a minimum.

Danielle Alvarez is the I-74 project manager. She joined 4 The Record for a conversation.

Alvarez discussed how much has changed since we talked about a year ago, how satisfied she is with the progress and what the most significant milestone reached recently is.

Weather

This year brought record cold, record rain and record flooding…

Alvarez addressed how much can be planned for the extreme weather conditions we saw this year and what had the biggest impact.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

