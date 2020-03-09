I-74 bridge construction detour changes to begin March 16

As crews continue to work on the new I-74 bridge, those traveling eastbound toward Illinois and Avenue of the Cities in Moline will expect to see the following route changes beginning Monday, March 16:

The eastbound I-74 entrance ramps at 7th Avenue and Avenue of the Cities will be closed.

To get to eastbound I-74 from downtown Moline, take 7th Avenue to southbound 15th Street. Continue on southbound 16th Street, turn left onto eastbound John Deere Road and then take the ramp to eastbound I-74 toward Galesburg.

To get to eastbound I-74 from Avenue of Cities, take southbound 16th Street, turn left onto eastbound John Deere Road and then take the ramp to eastbound I-74 toward Galesburg.

The eastbound I-74 exit ramp to Avenue of the Cities will be closed.

To access Avenue of the Cities, remain on eastbound I-74 and exit at East John Deere Road (Exit 4B). Take the first ramp on the right that says “Local Traffic – Davenport” to get on westbound I-74 toward Iowa. Continue on westbound I-74 and exit at Avenue of the Cities (Exit 3).

The eastbound I-74 entrance ramp at 7th Avenue will be closed, and southbound 19th Street will remain closed.

To access Avenue of the Cities, take 7th Avenue to southbound 15th Street to Avenue of the Cities.