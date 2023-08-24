The I-74 bridge is one of the subjects of new postage stamps from the United State Post Office.

The bridge, along with the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge between Omaha and Council Bluffs, are two of four bridges depicted in the new stamps. The Bob Kerry Bridge is the second in the series and the I-74 Bridge is the fourth in the series. The bridges will be on non-denominated, Presorted First Class Mail rate (25 cent value) stamps.

(USPS) (USPS)

“It is quite an honor to have two of the four tamps dedicated to landmark bridges that provide vital connections for Iowan and those who travel to our state,” said Scott Marler, director of the Iowa Department of Transportation. “The stamps not only showcase the beauty of these iconic structures but celebrate the hard work and dedication of those involved in constructing and maintaining them.”

For more information on the stamps, including how to order a First Day of Issue Postmark, click here.



