Both the City of Bettendorf and the City of Moline have received several requests to change the color of the bridge lights to yellow and blue in support of Ukraine, a news release says.

The aesthetic lighting on the I-74 bridge is anticipated to be fully operational in late spring/early summer. Until then, there are limited capabilities for illuminating the bridge. The colors blue and yellow cannot be displayed simultaneously at this time, the release says.

The City of Bettendorf is working with the lighting vendor to find a solution that will allow the colors blue and yellow to illuminate simultaneously on the bridge.

To show support for Ukraine, on Monday night the bridge lights were blue and Tuesday the bridge lights will be yellow, the release says.