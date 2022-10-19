The Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation, and the cities of Bettendorf and Moline, announced Wednesday that the bike and pedestrian path on the I-74 bridge will temporarily close to the public beginning Monday, Oct. 24 for maintenance.

Contractors will be grinding the path’s expansion joints to make it easier for wheelchairs

and other mobility equipment to navigate the path, according to a Wednesday release.

“We are committed to ensuring the path is accessible for all now and in the future. This temporary closure will allow us to minimize future maintenance needs of the expansion joints,” said George Ryan, I-74 Corridor Manager.

It is expected the path will re-open on Thursday, Oct. 27, weather permitting. The

public is encouraged to follow for updates HERE or on Facebook and Twitter @I74RiverBridge.

Opened in spring 2022, the bike and pedestrian path on the new bridge is 14 feet wide, ADA accessible, includes a scenic overlook, and connects residents and visitors alike to hundreds of destinations and events on both sides of the Mississippi River.

For more information on the project, click HERE.