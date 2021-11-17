I-74 Bridge set to open in early December

The Iowa and Illinois Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration announced the I-74 River Bridge is expected to be complete and open to the public in early December.

Created to accommodate the growing Quad Cities population and increased traffic, this structure will be more than twice the width of the previous one. Project managers say this should improve the flow of traffic.

Those involved with the project say they’re proud of the hard work that went into this new site.

“What we’ve delivered to the Quad Cities and all the workers in the Quad Cities have delivered is a world-class interstate connection of I-74 serving the Quad Cities. It will serve the Quad Cities for 100-plus years with minimal maintenance,” said I-74 Corridor Manager George Ryan.

To celebrate the completion of what is anticipated to be an iconic Quad Cities landmark, partners with the project invite the public to explore the bridge Dec. 1. For updates, visit here.