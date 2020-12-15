I-74 bridge traffic pattern changing Friday

There will be a new traffic pattern for Illinois-bound drivers on the Interstate 74 bridge starting Friday.

One route will provide access to downtown Moline using the old bridge, while drivers heading to Avenue of the Cities, John Deere Road and Interstate 280 will begin using the new bridge.

It’s almost as if the new bridge carries the express lanes and the old bridge has the locals.

Three lanes on the completed Iowa-bound span were opened last month. Two additional lanes on that span will head to Illinois now.

Puts in perspective just how much wider each span will be compared to the old bridge.