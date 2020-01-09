1  of  3
I-74 Bridge traffic update

Get ready for a change in the way you drive on I-74 as part of the construction of the new I-74 Bridge.

Eastbound traffic into Illinois will shift to the westbound lane south of the 7th Ave. exit starting tomorrow. That traffic will be able to move toward John Deere Road.

However, the Avenue of the Cities exit will be closed in that direction. Instead, take the 7th Ave. exit and follow the detour if you’re trying to get to Avenue of the Cities. Southbound 19th St. will remain closed.

Local 4 News will continue to post I-74 Bridge construction updates as we get them.

