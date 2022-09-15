The new Interstate 74 bridge over the Mississippi River has been named a Top 12 finalist in the America’s Transportation Awards, the highest honor for state departments of transportation from the American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials, AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The joint project between Iowa and Illinois is up for the national Grand Prize, chosen by an independent panel, as well as the People’s Choice Award, determined by an online vote. Locals can show their support for the bridge by voting in the People’s Choice Awards. Online votes can be cast once a day until the contest ends on October 21. Click here to access the voting site, click the “Vote Now” button, and select “The Memorial Bridge (Interstate 74 Mississippi River Crossing)” to cast your vote.

“The I-74 Mississippi River Bridge has become an icon in the Quad Cities and the Midwest,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Those who have seen the positive impact it brings to the region would agree that the bridge is absolutely deserving of national recognition. Cast your votes to bring home this prestigious award.”

“We are proud of the teamwork between Illinois and Iowa in delivering this project,” said Iowa Department of Transportation Director Scott Marler. “We ask for your support to help bring home this award and show the rest of the country, once again, that our states, industry partners and labor force know how to build world-class infrastructure.”

Both the Grand Prize and People’s Choice Award come with a $10,000 prize to donate to a charity, nonprofit or transportation-related scholarship by the winning state(s). The I-74 Mississippi River Bridge was recognized as a contest finalist for improving safety and mobility, enhancing quality of life and setting the Quad Cities in a position for future economic opportunity.

For more information on the bridge, click here.