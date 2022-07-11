Testing of LED lighting for the new I-74 bridge done in November 2021 (used with permission, courtesy of Iowa Department of Transportation).

The new I-74 River Bridge has earned a National Award in the Major Span category of the 2022 Prize Bridge Awards, presented by the American Institute of Steel Construction and the National Steel Bridge Alliance.

“It’s an incredible honor presented for innovative use of structural steel, as well as collaboration and teamwork,” I-74 River Bridge posted recently on Facebook.

“The Iowa Department of Transportation and Illinois Department of Transportation are proud to work with all our wonderful partners who made this project such a success,” it said, recognizing the hard work of the bridge structural steel team, including Lunda Construction Company, Modjeski and Masters, Inc., Alfred Benesch and Company, HNTB, Industrial Steel Construction, Inc., Tenca Steel Detailing, Inc., R.J. Watson, Inc., and many others.

A view of the crowd Dec. 1, 2021 on the just-completed Illinois-bound bridge span for the $1.2-billion I-74 bridge (photo by Bryan Bobb)

The American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) launched its Prize Bridge Competition in 1928 as a way to showcase the beauty of steel bridges, according to the award website.

Since the Sixth Street Bridge won the first competition in 1928, more than 300 bridges have won first place in a variety of categories, and many more have received a merit or honorable mention award for finishing as runner up. Overall, this competition has recognized more than 600 bridges of all sizes from all across the U.S.

Today’s competition recognizes bridges on a biennial basis, with winners receiving recognition during the North American Steel Construction Conference/World Steel Bridge Symposium. Keeping with tradition, bridges are eligible for the competition based on the date they first opened to traffic.

“These projects demonstrate the creativity and skill of the structural steel design and construction industry,” said AISC President Charles J. Carter. “This is our opportunity to celebrate the achievements of these project teams.”

The new $1.2-billion bridge, which opened fully last December, began construction in 2017. It was designed by Modjeski and Masters – the same firm that did the original I-74 Bridge (opening with a single span in 1935), as well as the 1896 Government Bridge, between Rock Island and Davenport.

For more information on the new 74 bridge, click HERE.