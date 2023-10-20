I-74 westbound in Iowa was shut down Thursday night for an accident involving several vehicles.

On Thursday, Oct. 19th at approximately 6:17 p.m., a 911 call came in about multiple vehicles involved in an accident on I-74 West in Bettendorf, north of Middle Road. Upon Bettendorf Police and Fire/EMS arriving, it was determined that four vehicles were involved and one of the vehicles was on its side, Bettendorf police said in a Friday release.

I -74 was completely shut down and traffic was diverted for approximately 45 minutes to an hour to render aid to the vehicle occupants and clear the roadway. Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the State of Iowa Highway Helper assisted with traffic control and putting up messaging on the interstate electronic message boards to alert traffic, Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said.

One person was transported by ambulance to Genesis East with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident is still under investigation and no further information to be released at this time.