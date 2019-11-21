I-74 River Bridge will be an iconic structure – Iowa DOT

The Iowa Department of Transportation released a press release today addressing the concerns that the bridge is not constructible.

The Department referred to recent articles in the media where the use of the term “constructible” which have led to these concerns.

“It’s important to note that when the term “constructible” has been used in the context of these articles it does not mean that the bridge is not able to be built or that the structure will be unsafe once completed,” according to the release.

The Department explains that the context of the word constructible means “there is an allegation that the contractor is not able to erect the structure under the assumptions the contractor made at the time it bid on the project and therefore, may need additional information, time, or resources to complete the project.”

The release also said that the department “remain confident the bridge can and will be built properly and in a safe manner.”

Lunda Construction, the lead contractor of the bridge recently told the Quad-City Times that the steel arches are “not constructible.” Earlier this month the newspaper reported that Lunda was purposely delaying bridge construction according to current and former workers.

Addressing the concerns regarding delay, the Iowa DOT said in the release that “we do have contract provisions that allow us to hold contractors accountable for delays that are attributed to them. A key provision is the right to impose liquidated damages, which is a monetary penalty for each day past the determined completion date. However, because there are contested items that may affect the completion date, it is premature to assess whether liquidated damages may be due. “