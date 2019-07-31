One dead in crash involving pedestrian, 2 semi trucks that shut down I-74

Emergency crews respond to a crash involving a pedestrian and a semi on Interstate 74 south of the Big X intersection on July 31, 2019. (Owen Hoke, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: Westbound Interstate 74 is now open to all traffic.

EARLIER UPDATE: Illinois State Police confirm one person is dead after a crash involving two semi trucks and a pedestrian on Interstate 74 just south of the “Big X” intersection with Interstate 80 on Wednesday.

Two semis were traveling west on I-74 just south of I-80 and both units moved into the left lane for a vehicle parked on the right shoulder.

According to police, a pedestrian walked out from the front of the stopped vehicle, crossed the right lane of the interstate and into the left lane. One of the semi trucks was unable to stop and struck the pedestrian. The second semi also was unable to stop and struck the pedestrian.

Colona and Osco Fire, Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies, Henry County Coroner, and Illinois State Police: District 7, Zone 2 Investigations and Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Westbound I-74 traffic remains stopped as of 12: 15 p.m. the investigation continues.

EARLIER UPDATE: Westbound Interstate 74 is closed just south of the “Big X” intersection with Interstate 80 for a crash involving a semi and a pedestrian.

Illinois State Police are diverting traffic to Illinois Route 81 at Lynn Center.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.