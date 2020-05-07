I-74 traffic pattern changing in effort to complete Moline portion by end of year

The keystone of the new I-74 bridge arch is put in place on May 6, 2020. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

The Illinois Department of Transportation wasted no time targeting its next Interstate 74 bridge milestone after the completion of the arch Wednesday.

The next goal is to complete the interstate in Moline by the end of this year. In order to do that, a new traffic pattern for Illinois-bound I-74 will be implemented in two stages this week.

On Friday, a series of closures will be necessary to set up a new detour with road striping and signs.

7th Avenue will be closed to through traffic between 18th Street and the westbound I-74 exit ramp.

Eastbound and westbound I-74 traffic exiting at 7th Avenue will have to turn right and traffic on southbound 19th Street will need to turn right onto westbound 7th Street.

Then on Saturday, eastbound I-74 through traffic will be detoured to Interstate 280.

All Avenue of the Cities or through traffic to Galesburg that uses the I-74 bridge will be required to exit at 7th Avenue. Drivers will take southbound 19th Street to Avenue of the Cities to get back on I-74.

The new detour will allow two lanes of continuously flowing traffic through the intersection of 7th Avenue and 19th Street, which means eastbound I-74 traffic will not have to stop at the traffic signal.

Detour routes will remain in place until the new Iowa-bound bridge is complete, which is expected to happen by the end of 2020.