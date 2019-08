Traffic on Interstate 74 near the Avenue of the Cities exit on August 6, 2019. (Iowa DOT)

Drivers using Illinois-bound Interstate 74 could be affected by a couple of route changes starting Tuesday night.

Eastbound I-74 traffic will exit at Avenue of the Cities and drive through an intersection before returning to I-74 via the on-ramp starting at 7 p.m.

This detour will be in place until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Drivers in Iowa looking to cross the I-74 bridge will not be able to access it via State Street starting at 11 p.m. Tuesday. The ramp is expected to reopen at 1 a.m. Wednesday.