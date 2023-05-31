A woman who is facing multiple criminal charges for allegedly driving on the I-74 bike path last year is in more legal trouble, according to court documents.

Chhabria Harris, 47, of East Moline, was arrested on Sunday, May 28, and charged with two counts of aggravated battery in a public place. She had a first appearance in Rock Island County Court on Tuesday and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 6, documents say.

In May 2022, three people were struck by a vehicle that drove onto the recently opened pedestrian pathway on the I-74 bridge.

Ethan Gonzalez was declared dead at the scene and two others were seriously injured. Anthony Castaneda later died from his injuries.

The suspect, Harris, was located in East Moline, where she was seen getting out of a Cadillac Escalade SUV that matched witnesses’ statements, police allege. Harris was taken to UnityPoint Hospital on suspicion of driving under the influence, then released and was arrested by Moline Police.

In the earlier case, she faces multiple felony, including aggravated DUI causing death or great bodily harm and reckless homicide.

She is was being held Wednesday in Rock Island County Jail on $2 million bond (10% applies.)