The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that, weather permitting, the ramp from westbound Interstate 74 to westbound I-280 in Moline will close from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 14.

The closure is needed to perform slope wall repair under the I-74 westbound bridge over the Rock River. A detour will direct traffic to a use the ramps at the John Deere Road interchange to enter eastbound I-74 to access westbound I-280.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

