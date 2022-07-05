Interstate 80 is at a standstill for miles after a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Several vehicles were involved in the crash that happened shortly before 5 p.m. near Mile Marker 303 just east of the Middle Road exit. One pickup truck and at least two other cars were involved.

A MedForce helicopter landed on the highway.

Hundreds of vehicles were backed up at 5:45 p.m. We do not know who was injured or the extent of injuries.

We will stay in contact with law enforcement to provide details when they become available.