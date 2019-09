STERLING, Illinois — Recreational marijuana will become legal in Illinois on January 1st. Cities across the Sauk Valley are gearing up and putting laws into effect to potentially welcome a dispensary in their towns. Earlier in the week, Dixon passed a three percent marijuana sales tax. However, in nearby Sterling, Mayor Skip Lee says his city is open-minded to having a dispensary in his city.

"The bottom line is that it's legal. We view it as any other business," Mayor Lee said. "We certainly like to have one if there's going to be one because of the tax that's associated with it. But we are certainly open about having it. We want to have it where it is going to be visible, easily monitored and we will cooperate with people who want to do a dispensary."