UPDATE: Westbound lanes on I-80 have reopened. Eastbound lanes remain blocked by emergency vehicles.

EARLIER UPDATE: Interstate 80 is blocked between U.S. 67 and Middle Road near the Mississippi River bridge due to emergency vehicles responding to a semi on fire.

IDOT called the accident “hazardous” and traffic has been rerouted to Interstate 280.

Hazardous accident on I-80, Iowa side. Closing I-80 WB at the I-88/IL 92/IL 5 interchange. ISP blocking IL 84 ramps to I-80 WB. Show caution in this area. #ILtraffic — IDOT District 2 (@IDOTDistrict2) July 16, 2019