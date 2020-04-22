1  of  4
I-80 bridge reaching ‘end of its useful life’

Study starts to decide what's next: Rehab, reconstruction or replacement

The Interstate 80 bridge over the Mississippi River opened in 1966 and the Iowa and Illinois Departments of Transportation say it is reaching the end of its useful life.

Bridge traffic is expected to increase by 20 percent by 2045. Currently, the daily traffic average is 39,600, but it is expected to rise to 47,400 over the next 25 years.

A study will examine approximately nine miles, from the I-88/I-80 interchange in Illinois to just east of the Middle Road interchange in Bettendorf, Iowa. It will evaluate safety, capacity and infrastructure deficiencies to increase mobility of the interstate corridor and assist the departments of transportation in establishing improvement strategies. The study will conclude with a comprehensive report, which is expected in late 2020.

Its findings will help decide what’s next: Rehabilitation, reconstruction or replacement. The preference is to implement regular safety and maintenance efforts that do not involve any reconstruction or replacement or rehab that addresses design deficiencies, adds lanes to I-80 and modifies interchanges.

