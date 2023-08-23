It’s time for the Interstate 80 bridge to get freshened up.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that bridge washing on the Interstate 80 Mississippi River bridge in Rock Island County will begin on Sunday, August 27, weather permitting. There will be nightly lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday during the washing, which is expected to take two weeks.

Intermittent lane closures will be required on Illinois 84 in Illinois and U.S. 67 (Cody Road) in Iowa. Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time moving through this area. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes when possible. Drivers are urged to pay attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, avoid using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

