Bridge washing on the I-80 Mississippi River bridge in Rock Island County is expected to begin on Sunday, April 16, weather permitting.

According to the release from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), there will be lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday during the bridge washing. Intermittent lane closures will be necessary on Illinois 84 in Illinois and U.S. 67 (Cody Road) in Iowa. The bridge washing is expected to be completed in two weeks.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time driving through this area. When possible, use alternate routes to avoid the area. Drivers should pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in work zones, obey posted speed limits, avoid using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT plans to improve over 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. To see more details on construction projects in the area, click here.