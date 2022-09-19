The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that weather permitting, bridge washing on the I-80 Mississippi River bridge (Fred Schwengel Memorial Bridge) in the Quad Cities will begin Monday, Sept. 26.

There will be nightly lane closures in each direction from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday during the bridge washing, which is estimated to take one week to complete, according to an IDOT release. Intermittent lane closures also will be required on Illinois 84 under the bridge in Illinois and U.S.

67 (Cody Road) in Iowa.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Three of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges, and 621 additional safety improvements.

