When the touring show "Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown" comes to the Adler Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 20, a string quartet from Pleasant Valley and North Scott high schools will join the professional musicians on stage.

The show pits Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction against rival Brits Abbey Road in an all-out musical showdown for rock dominance. The string quartet will perform six songs with the bands, according to a news release.