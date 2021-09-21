I-80 Mississippi River bridge repairs beginning this week

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that repairs to the Interstate 80 Mississippi River bridge (Fred Schwengel Memorial Bridge) in Rock Island County will begin Thursday, Sept. 23.

The work will repair the bridge joints on the westbound lanes and will require lane closures. One lane of traffic will be open during the repair, expected to continue through Friday, October 1.

Motorists should expect delays and consider use of alternate routes. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.