I-88 crash victims identified

The Illinois State Police have released more details and identified the victims in a deadly two-vehicle crash that occurred on I-88 near Joslin on Tuesday around 2:30pm.

Those killed in the accident were driver Songolo Lolonga, 38 year-old male, and passenger Wilonja M. Mashimango, 27 year-old male, both of Rock Island.

Injured, and traveling in the same vehicle as the two deceased, were Isaya M. Abwe, 22 year-old male, Babocha E. Mmelwa, 42 year-old male, both of Rock Island. They were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Two people in the second vehicle, driver Duane L. Thomas, 69 year-old male, and passenger Marcia A. Thomas, 67 year-old female, both of Winfield, Ill., sustained non-life threatening injuries. They were both transported a hospital for treatment.

According to the Illinois State Police, the two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on I-88 near milepost 6. The first vehicle, driven by Lolonga, was traveling eastbound when it veered off the interstate, crossed through the median and then emerged in the westbound lanes overturned. It then hit the second vehicle that was traveling westbound and driven by Thomas, head on. The first vehicle came to rest in the westbound lanes on its roof while the second vehicle was spun around and came to rest facing eastbound in the westbound lanes.

All westbound lanes of I-88 near milepost 6 were shut down for about 2 1/2 hours while the accident was investigated.

The Illinois State Police are still continuing to look into the accident and no further information is available at this time.