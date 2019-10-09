I-88 shut down by Illinois State Police

Police on the scene on Interstate 88 near Rock Falls on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. (Joshua Vinson, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: A tactical unit has arrived as both directions of I-88 continue to be closed.

EARLIER UPDATE: Eastbound I-88 is now shut down and traffic is being rerouted at mile marker 36.

EARLIER UPDATE: Interstate 88 was shut down by Illinois State Police on Wednesday after a pursuit through the Quad Cities.

I-88 is closed to westbound traffic at mile marker 41 near the Rock Falls exit.

Happening now: Interstate 88 is SHUTDOWN pic.twitter.com/x1iSVlVAkC — Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) October 9, 2019

