‘I am shocked, and I didn’t know who it was at first,’ says neighbor who grew up with RI murder victim

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois- A woman from Rock Island is speaking out after the death of a man who was shot on his front lawn.

He’s 45-year-old Michael McGee. Police found him outside the home on seventh street on Sunday. He died at the hospital. Local 4 News reports people who knew him are heart broken.

“I am shocked, and i didn’t know who it was at first. ”

That’s a common reaction among the streets of this Rock Island community. This neighbor who wanted to keep her identity unknown says the news hit her hard. She shares, “this young man grew up with my children and lived here practically all my life in this block and to have something like that going on here, especially him so young. Oh gosh.”

On Sunday we spoke with the victim’s uncle, who found his nephew’s body. He and other family members did not want to be on camera. The family says the victim often stayed at his mother’s home Where his body was discovered. They mention he didn’t run into any trouble.

Local 4 News knocked on several neighbors doors. Some didn’t answer, other’s didn’t want to be on camera. They did mention the victim was a nice man who often helped his mother around the house.

“To me this block isn’t a violent block. I know violence is everywhere but it’s a quiet peaceful block,” says the unidentified neighbor. Rock Island records show that this incident marks the first homicide in rock island of 2019.

“You don’t ever know when you go out your door if you’re going to be able to go back in it,” says one neighbor. She add, ” something needs to be done about gun control or whatever but something needs to be done.”

Police are investigating this incident as a homicide. They are asking anyone with information to contact the Rock Island police department at 309-732-2677 or crimestoppers at 309-762-9500.