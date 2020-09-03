‘I am terrified for her’: Mother of missing Rock Island teen begs for help to find her daughter

A Rock Island mom is desperately looking for her daughter

She believes her daughter ran away, but is also worried her daughter could be in danger.

Raven Johnson has been missing since Monday night.

Her mother, Carrie Crowe believes the 17-year-old ran away from home after a break up with her boyfriend.

“I just want her to know I need her home,” says Crowe.

She is making a heartfelt plea to her missing daughter. It’s been days since she has seen her.

“I know a few days prior to that her, and her boyfriend had broken up. I know she was upset about that, but I don’t know if that’s what led to her leaving. We went to the grocery store me her, and my youngest daughter. Shortly after that we came home we said goodnight, and she was gone,” says Crowe.

Raven left home Monday night, taking her phone, laptop, clothes, and make-up. She has not made any contact with her family.

Crowe says, “I call her like probably like 500 times a day.”

Raven has left home two times before, returning back in a matter of hours. Her mother says this time is much different as this has been the longest she’s been gone.

“With COVID going on, and then they have all the sex trafficking things. I am terrified for her. I want to find her before something horrible happens to her,” says Crowe.

Each day that passes by makes it even harder.

Crowe says, “I can’t eat, I can’t sleep. I just want my baby home.”

She has even began her own search, handing out fliers to strangers hoping that maybe someone may see her.

“I just need as much help as I can get. The more people that know the more that are out looking with me. Please come home, Please let me know you’re safe. I’m broken right now,” says Crowe.

Raven is 5’4, and about 175 pounds.

She has long medium brown hair. She also took dye with her so it could possibly be blue.

She also has light scars on her wrist, and a blue smiley face tattoo.

If there are any leads, you can contact Raven’s mother at carriecrowe1109@gmail.com or contact Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677.