A Charlotte, Iowa girl who made remarkable progress after a unique surgery for cerebral palsy will be honored by Genesis at the River Bandits game on Friday, September 9. Players from both teams will participate in an on field ceremony at the end of the first inning.

Addy Hosette’s fight started when she was born 12 weeks premature. At age 3, she was diagnosed with the spastic diplegia form of cerebral palsy (CP), which caused her muscles to be stiff and made it harder for her to walk or run normally.

“Addy’s CP primarily affected the lower half of her body. From a day-to-day standpoint, she would get exhausted walking long distances. She couldn’t do the mile walk or run at school because she would get tired very easily,” her mom Kelly, says.

Addy and Kelly drive 45 minutes one way from Charlotte, Iowa to Genesis GOPEDS in Bettendorf four days a week. The intense physical therapy sessions last 45 to 60 minutes, and then they drive 45 minutes back home.

Addy underwent a unique surgery called a Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy on April 22 which was designed to lessen the effects of cerebral palsy on her ability to walk and run.

“They go into the lumbar one vertebra at a time and isolate the dorsal nerves that are not communicating correctly between the brain and the leg muscles. Then they cut the ones that are not firing correctly. During Addy’s surgery, they cut about 80 to a 100 nerve fibers,’ Kelly said.

Addy has been eligible for the surgery for about five years, but Kelly wanted to wait until her daughter was old enough to understand the required physical rehabilitation.

“When she came to GOPEDS in May, she was in a wheelchair and had very minimal movement in her legs. Now she is running and jumping, maybe doing a bit too much, but that’s Addy,” said Kara Housewright, one of Addy’s two Genesis GOPEDS physical therapists. “She’s doing amazing and is such a hard worker.”

Kelly doesn’t know who picked Kara and Kim as her daughter’s physical therapists, but she is extremely grateful. “Addy needed someone as her physical therapist who got her and could figure out the way she works to get her to work hard. Both Kim and Kara understood Addy right from the start. They found the way to push her to do great things,” her mom said.

Addy said that the intense therapy sessions have created a sisterly bond between her and her therapists. “I would love them to be my sisters because they work me harder than I expected. I love it because then it’s a challenge that I can push myself harder than normal,” Addy said. “It feels great that I can do the things I couldn’t do when I was in a wheelchair, but now I can finally run and catch up with my friends.”

“Addy is so far ahead of where she was pre-op. She’s able to stand on one foot, which she couldn’t do before; she’s able to jump on one foot, which she couldn’t do before. Before, she was up on her toes so much that she couldn’t really get her balance right,” Kelly said. “She’s doing so many amazing things, and it’s awesome to watch. I am so excited to see what comes next.”

The River Bandits game against the Peoria Chiefs starts at 6:30 p.m. at Modern Woodmen Park, 209 S. Gaines Street in Davenport. For more information or to buy tickets, click here.