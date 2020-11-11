‘I can’t wait until she is actually in my arms’: Breasia’s mother remains hopeful that missing daughter will return home

It’s been four months since Breasia Terrell vanished.

The 10-year-old was last seen July 10th.

Her family still has no answers.

She was last seen on 53rd Street in Davenport. Her mother Aishia Lankford feels the pain everyday.

Local 4 News spoke with Lankford, one on one Tuesday.

She says it’s horrific not knowing where Breasia is.



The last few months have been the longest of Aishia Lankford’s life.

“It’s been hectic for all these seasons to come and she’s still not here,” says Lankford.

It’s been four months of praying for Breasia’s safe return. With searches coming up empty and questions with no answers.

“It’s about getting the word out, getting her face seen, and keeping her name everywhere.”

She says she recently began counseling, after rampant rumors and allegations begin swirling on social media.

“It definitely hit a hard spot for me,” says Lankford.



To help her get through tough times she turns to her purple notebook, which is her daughter’s favorite color. Nearly everyone of 123 days since her daughter went missing, Lankford writes letters to Breasia, Dinkins, and documents every detail leading to her daughter’s disappearance.

“I write in my book a lot. So when she comes home she’ll be able to know this is what my mom is going through, and what she was thinking. When my hands get tired I just type in my phone,” says Lankford.

She still holds on to hope that she’ll one day be reunited with her daughter.

“I mean I think about it everyday. I write about it everyday. I can’t wait until she is actually in my arms. Her birthday is coming up next month. You know the kids birthday those type of things are definitely touchy,”says Lankford.

She says she has to be strong for Breasia.

Lankford says, “I mean just keeping that faith alone that’s enough to push me on.”

There will also be a Walk for Breasia to maintain awareness, and let it be known that the Quad Cities is not giving up until Breasia is found.



People will gather in unity at 10am on Saturday November 14, 2020 at 2700 53rd Avenue, where it is reported that Breasia was last seen.

People can make sign or posters, and wear a t-shirt with her name.



There will be a second peaceful gathering/walk for Breasia on Sunday, November 15 from noon to 2pm at Vanderveer Park in Davenport.