Several people from a Davenport apartment complex are without a home after a fire Wednesday night.

It was at an apartment complex on west 40th Street. It’s said that the fire broke out on the third floor.

A number of apartments on the building’s top floor were heavily damaged.

One person was hurt.

The Red Cross is helping those displaced with shelter and food for the time being.

“Eight o’clock … BOOM!”

That’s what maintenance manager Claudio Kuresche says he heard before the apartment building went up in smoke and flames.

“I go outside and say, ‘It’s a little smoke. I go look, look, look. Nine o’clock … fire,” Kuresche said. “It went really fast … a little fast. You know, a lot of junk inside the apartment.”

Kuresche recalled what it was like trying to enter the building after the fire was put out: “First time I go in the hallway, I see smoke. I go upstairs to the door. I can’t open the door.”

For property owner Dale Schaefer, it took a little more time for the news to register that his building was on fire.

“I didn’t believe it,” Schaefer said. “She called me on the phone. I didn’t believe it. I thought she was messing with my mind, you know? And I said well, let her burn, let her burn.”

Once the realization set in for Schaefer, he says he could only think about the work he’s put into the building through the years.

“Steady job, steady work in progress all the time because it was such a [hole] when I bought it,” Schaefer said. “I’ve been working on this for five years, diligently trying to improve every single one of these units.”

But through the unfortunate event, Schaefer is happy that no one lost their lives in the fire.

“Very happy,” Schaefer said. “The thing about it is, we’re this close to getting this building done. All the units got new vinyl and all painted. And screens and stuff like that. To getting them done we were this close. And now we’re kind of starting a little bit all over again now.”