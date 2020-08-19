“I don’t wanna get shot” Rock Island resident speaks out over recent gunfire

The Rock Island Police Department responded to a shots fired call around 2:30 this afternoon. Local Four News was the only station at the scene. Police had 14 1/2 Street closed from 8th Avenue to 9th Avenue.

Local Four spotted officers searching for shell casings. We spoke with a neighbor who is fed up with the gunfire.

“I’m scared to walk around this block because I don’t wanna get shot.”

Vanessa Blakemore lives in the area of the gunfire this afternoon and she heard the shots ring out.

“Well I was in the kitchen and I heard a shot and I just turned around and looked. I don’t look out the window because I’m scared. I walk around this block every day.”

Blakemore just had a stroke and needs to walk around for exercise. She says she’s fed up with all of the shots fired calls.

“The shooting needs to stop. You know we all gotta live here. It doesn’t make no sense to be killing each other over what? It doesn’t make sense so we all need to come together to stop all this fighting and shooting.”

She says that gun violence isn’t going to solve anything.

“You would think they would try to get ourselves to come together. You know what are you gonna prove killing each other. What are you gonna learn from that? Nothing.”

While Blakemore doesn’t hear gun shots too often, she says that one shot is too many.

“Innocent people get killed. It’s not right.”

Police say that there were no injuries.