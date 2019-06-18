‘I don’t want to be outside anymore’: 12-year-old victim of Davenport shooting speaks out

UPDATE: Davenport Police tell Local 4 News that Najari Allen, 18, of Davenport has been arrested related to this incident.

EARLIER REPORT

A 12-year-old girl is sharing her story after being shot in front of her home in Davenport.

It’s continuing coverage of a story you’ll only find here on Local 4 News.

Tanyah is one of the two 12-year-old girls recovering from gunshot wounds today. It happened just after 10 on Monday night.

Both of them were standing outside on Pershing Avenue when the gunman drove by and opened fire. Tanyah told Local 4 News she hopes police find who did it.

At just 12 years old Tanyah knows what it’s like to be shot — and to see her best friend get shot right in front of her.

Today she says it’s something she’ll never forget.

Instead of seeing kids outside enjoying the start of summer vacation, Pershing Avenue is quiet today.

“It’s like our freedom has been taken,” Tanyah said.

And you definitely won’t see Tanyah outside anytime soon.

“Usually I’m always outside but I don’t want to be outside anymore.”

One minute the young girl was looking right at the gunman…

“He had got out the window and he had pointed his gun. He stood there for like four to three seconds and I looked at him.”

… the next, surrounded by her own family, shot in front of her home.

“I didn’t realize I got shot once I crawled across to the other side, and that’s when Sheila — she collapsed on the ground and then we were just laying there and then she said that she got shot, so I saw her shot and I looked down on my arm and realized I got shot.”

Today, Tyona Baylor can’t help but watch every car that drives down their block, worried another child will get hurt — or worse — by senseless gun violence.

“The ‘what-if’s’ are definitely killing me,” Tyona said. “I’m really angry that it happened to my kid, somebody that I love, but I just hope that it stops in general. I don’t want nobody else to get hurt.”

While Tanyah and her friend are expected to make a full recovery, she says the memory of that moment will never go away.

“It’s kind of sad but I’m kind of mad at the same time,” Tanyah said.

And now she hopes soon, they catch those who changed her life forever.

“I just hope they find the person that did this.”

Tanyah will have to keep a bandage on her arm for a few weeks and is expected to be okay after that.

However, she says this incident has ruined summer vacation for her friend, who was released from Iowa City today and will have to spend her break recovering and going through physical therapy.

Davenport Police are urging anyone with information leading to an arrest in this case to come forward.

EARLIER UPDATE

Local 4 News has learned exclusive new details about a shooting in Davenport that sent two victims to the hospital last night. One has been transferred to Iowa City.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on Pershing Avenue in Davenport.

Police arrived on the scene and canvassed the area.

Meanwhile, two juveniles arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Local 4 News spoke exclusively to a relative today who tells us the victims were two 12-year-old girls.

They were standing with their aunt when someone drove by and opened fire.

The family member does not want to be identified, but says normally the girls wouldn’t be outside at 10 p.m., but were with family and says one minute they heard gunfire outside their home — and the next, the two young girls came running inside the house bleeding from gunshot wounds.

“She came in the house and had a bullet in her arm where she got hit,” he said.

The relative says the incident left them shocked and angry, especially knowing there are several young kids on the block.

“Too many kids up in here for that shooting stuff,” he said. “There’s kids between these two houses, there’s a lot of kids.”



Today, he says he’s just glad the two girls will be okay.

“They was out here, matter of fact they were right there up under that tree, and they rode past and started shooting,” the relative said. “So I got on the floor, and by the time I got off the floor they was knocking on the door. She came in and the house and had a bullet in here arm where she got hit.”

The suspected vehicle allegedly drove off before police arrived.

Davenport Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

One girl has been treated and released after suffering a gunshot wound in her arm.

The other girl was transferred to Iowa City and is still being treated.

This is the second shooting on this block so far this year. In February, a 22-year-old man was shot inside his home.

EARLIER UPDATE

Two juveniles were shot Monday night in Davenport.

The Davenport Police Department responded to the 800 block of Pershing Avenue around 10:07 p.m. after a report of a shooting.

Two juveniles arrived at Genesis with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers canvassed the area and detectives are following up.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA.”