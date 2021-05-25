‘I heard a couple of gunshots ring out.’ Delivery driver was all too close to gunfire Tuesday

Police were looking for shell casings about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 14th and Grand Avenue, Davenport, after multiple reports of shots fired in the area.

Squad cars blocked the intersection while police spoke with neighbors and searched the ground.

Aaron Tidey, of Davenport, was in the area delivering pizzas. when it happened.

“About 10 feet behind me I noticed a car stopped in the middle of the street. I thought, ‘Wow, man, that’s weird,'” he told Local 4 News, the only station at the scene.

“As I was walking up to the door I heard a couple of gunshots ring out, and I started running, I heard about four more as I was running.,” Tidey said. “I got behind the house and ducked, and made sure I was safe.”

“It was pretty terrifying, honestly,” Tidey said. “I’ve never been in anything like that in my life.”

He called the incident “pretty much another day on the job in Davenport. You hear gunshots all the time.”

He still had one more pizza to deliver.

