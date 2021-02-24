‘I just hit the ground and waited for it to be over.’ Neighbor sees gunfire incident Wednesday outside his home

Dory Helton was sitting on his porch when the gunfire started about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 13th and Farnam streets, Davenport.

He had taken a sick day off from work. “I was just sitting here minding my own business,” said Helton, who lives in the house at the corner of the incident.

At first, he thought some kids might be setting off fireworks. Then he saw the incident he says involved three vehicles.

“A guy stuck his hand out the window, starting firing off a couple of shots,” Helton said. “Then I saw another car back up. His passenger side window was completely shattered.”

“There’s glass all down in the road down there,” Helton said. “There was another guy trying to shoot at him as he was trying to get away.”

“One kid dipped out of the car, took off running – there was just a lot of chaos!” Helton said. “Pretty much all I saw was just a bunch of kids waving guns out the windows, shooting at each other.”

There were no license plates on the cars, Helton said.

“They all seemed to be shooting at the one vehicle – two against one, it looked like.”

Local 4 News, first at the scene, saw several police officers, including a crime technician, gathered in the area, talking with neighbors and searching the location for shell casings.

Meanwhile, Helton said, he already had bullet holes in the house where he lives.

“Once I saw the gun come out the window, all I did was hit the ground,” he said. “I just hit the ground and waited for it to be over – it’s all I could do.”

Davenport Police are on the scene after gunfire in the area of 14th and Farnam, Davenport. Local 4 News, first on the scene, sees officers talk with neighbors and search the area. pic.twitter.com/0K3KAsblqQ — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) February 24, 2021

