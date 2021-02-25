‘I knew he was lying to me.’ Neighbor finds chase suspect under her deck

Local 4 News was first on the scene Thursday at 14th and Farnam streets about 3 o’clock and saw police there for more than four hours.

A spokesperson for Davenport schools says Garfield Elementary and Sudlow Junior High schools were on lockdown for about 20 minutes.

Our crew saw a body taken away on a stretcher in the same area where officers started chasing a car – it’s not clear whether that chase is connected to the death.

The chase ended with a crash at East Central Park Avenue and Pershing Street. The people inside the car ran off, and at least one of them was caught.

It was just an ordinary day for Mikhayla Garwood, who lives just down the street. She was taking her dog outside when she noticed something was off.

The dog, she said, “was acting like she had to go to the bathroom and when I let her out I looked to the right of me and I saw a cop coming from the neighbors’ yard.”

A police chase had ended just blocks from her house. Once she saw the police, she called her dog back inside. That’s when she started to hear someone talking to her.

“Ma’am, ma’am, ma’am,” the voice said.

“I turned around and I’m like, ‘Who’s talking to me?'”

Garwood looked underneath her deck and saw a person hiding underneath it.

“The next thing I see is this young man – probably about 14 to 15 years old – crawling out from under my back deck.” She asked him “What are you doing under there?”

“They are trying to get me,” he told her. “I didn’t do anyhing.”

“As soon as he sees the cop turn and see that I was talking to somebody. he had jumped my fence and took off running,” Garwood siad.

She wasn’t faced by finding one of the suspects.

“He was a child. He was scared,” she said. “You could tell he was. I’m thinking if it was another person, I probably wouldn’t have stood out there and talked to him like I did. I would have ran back inside.”

She said normally this is a quiet area, so the incident is one she won’t soon forget.

“Did I think the kid was lying to me? Oh, I absolutely knew he was lying to me,” she said. “As soon as he said I didn’t do anything, you knew he was lying.”