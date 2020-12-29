‘I know how hard it is to pay bills’; Kewanee restaurant promotes other restaurants via social media

A restaurant in Kewanee, Illinois is paying it forward by supporting other small businesses online and in person.

Fernando’s Mexican Grill opened five years ago. Like many other bars and restaurants in Illinois, they’ve struggled without indoor dining during the pandemic.

“I know the feeling. I know how hard it is to pay the bills,” owner Fernando Anaya said.

He’s made it his mission to promote small businesses on his Facebook page. Visiting new places frequently, and encouraging others to do the same.

“I believe that it’s the only way that we are going to survive. You know, staying together, you know and helping each other. Not being jealous of each other,” he said.

He’s taken the help from his phone screen to the restaurant, and now displays menus from other eateries near the register. He says, the support goes both ways.

“Most of them, they come and visit us too. Support us too. And they send people,” he said.

Helping other small businesses survive.

“They might like something from there, and then start going there.”

There’s no word yet when mitigations will end in Illinois and businesses will be able to have indoor dining again.