“I need to leave,” man recalls leaving apartment building fire

Several area emergency crews responded to a fire call at Community Home Partners nine-floor Spencer Towers in Rock Island just before 3 p.m. on Monday.

The fire was on the sixth floor of the building.

Local 4 News, the first station at the scene, witnessed three people being taken away in ambulances. Rock Island Fire Marshal Greg Marty told Local 4 News that one person sustained serious injuries.

Upon arrival, Rock Island Fire Capt. Darren LeBeau and his team followed the smoke to the sixth floor, where they found the source of the fire with heavy smoke.

“I was told there was a serious fire going on between the sixth, seventh, eighth floors,” said Damien Jackson, a resident at Spencer Towers. “I live on the third floor and I could smell it there, so I could tell it was serious.”

Crews found the unit where the fire originated, entered the apartment, removed the tenant, contained the fire, and secured the building.

During that time, tenants were either safely evacuated or asked to shelter in place. Several tenants went to the hospital to seek treatment.

The American Red Cross worked with staff to safely escort tenants back. Community Home Partners and The Red Cross found hotel accommodations for those unable to return to their apartments.

After the building had been secured by the Rock Island Fire Department, the Community Home Partners maintenance team conducted door-to-door checks, inspecting the apartments.