What our Local 4 News crew saw Friday at the site where an apartment building partially collapsed Sunday is the busiest the scene has been in days.

Four search dogs went through rubble at the bottom of the building, where workers moved very carefully: This could be the spot where any of three missing men are.

Those three men are Branden Colvin, Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, whose daughter spoke to Local 4 News.

Clockwise, from upper left: Brandon Colvin, Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien (City of Davenport)

Nancy Prien Frezza is Prien’s only daughter. “For the City of Davenport, I’m speechless,” she said. Her father is the third person believed to be in the rubble of the building.

Frezza says she knew nothing about the tragedy until Thursday – almost five days after it happened.

“I was praying it wasn’t him,” she said. She has not spoken with her father since 2021, because he frequently moved around, she said. The 60-year-old man was living in his downtown apartment for more than half a year before the partial collapse.

“I was planning to reach out to him in the new few months,” Frezza said. “I wanted to tell him about his other grandkid and tell him that I miss him. I kind of just wanted to tell him how good we’re doing,” she said.

“A part of me – a deep, deep part of me – believes that he is no longer with us, and that he’s somewhere in that rubble. A part of me really does hope that if he is, it was not brutal.”

She said her father used to work for the Barnum & Bailey Circus, which is where he got his love of traveling.

Meanwhile, Branden Colvin’s cousin told Local 4 News that the overnight work at the site has been encouraging. “I really feel good thoughts of joy about actually seeing them go off in there making progress removing the rubble so they can find my cousin,” he said. “I feel really happy about this. I just hate that it took all of us to protest and rally to actually get them to get off their butts …. God is good. He’s the best of planners.”