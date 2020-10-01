‘I was shocked somebody would do that’: Kitten rescued after being tossed in garbage

Employees at Kings Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter say someone dropped off a kitten found after it was tossed in the garbage.

They named him ‘Oscar’ in honor of the trash-dwelling sesame street character.

“I was shocked that somebody would do that,” says Gabrielle Weeks, Vet tech at the shelter.

It was a heartbreaking story to employees at the shelter.

“We actually had a man come in, and he brought him in with him. He says he heard somebody come by and throw something away in his garbage, and he didn’t think anything of it. Then he heard screaming. He opened up the garbage bin and found little Oscar in there,” says Weeks.

It’s a story Weeks says is uncommon.

“We do hear some wild stories, but we never heard one like this before,” says Weeks.

Oscar was surprisingly in a healthy condition prior to being brought into the shelter.

Weeks says, “He wasn’t very bad. He did have some fleas and some ear mites, but those have been treated. He’s actually doing pretty well.”

Right now he’s not quite ready to be adopted, but he will be in just a few weeks.

“He is up to date with his vaccine. We just have to get him nurtured and he’ll be available,” says Weeks.

The man who rescued Oscar did not want to appear on camera, but shelter employees, and volunteers say he should be an example to others.

“Take them to any local shelter. Don’t just leave them with someone who doesn’t take care of them properly. If you see something, say something, and don’t be afraid to step in,” says Weeks.

The shelter is also having a sale on rescued cats, and kittens Friday and Saturday from 10-5.

All adult cats are $10, and kittens are $35.

The shelter has reached full capacity with cats, and want to make room for more who are trying to come in.

Shelter employees recommend people get pre-approved before showing up to the shelter. If you’re interested you can do that by visiting their website.