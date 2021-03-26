“I will forever be looking for my son,” East Moline mother pleads for help in search

An East Moline mother continues the search for her missing son hoping others will help.

39-year-old Justin Chambers was last seen on November 18th around 3 p.m. at a private campsite in Monmouth, Iowa.

Both of his vehicles and his cell phone were still at the property.

The inside of his camper was torn apart and a shed outside was destroyed in a fire.

His mother tells Local 4, she won’t give up until she knows what happened to her son, and shares about what these last five months have been like.

To be a volunteer in the search for Justin, you can connect with the QC Missing Person’s Network here: https://www.facebook.com/QCMPN/