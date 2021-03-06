‘I would be toast.’ Service dog saves owner’s life before flames erupt in mobile home

A service dog saved a man’s life by letting him know when flames erupted in his home.

Local 4 News was first on the scene Thursday night when smoke burst out of a mobile home at Rustic Ridge in Davenport.

Ron Milburn was fast asleep but woke up when his service dog noticed something was wrong.

“The place is totally gone,” Milburn told Local 4 News. “I lost everything.”

When Ron Milburn went to sleep Thursday night, all was quiet. But around midnight, his service dog, Kenna, alerted him that something was wrong.

“I took off my sleeping mask to see what was going on,” he said. “The power went out in the bedroom, so I went walking through the trailer to see if there was more power. I looked over and the neighbors had power. So, I went back to the bedroom to check breaker switches and I smelled rubber burning.”

Milburn then went to a gas station to get batteries for his flashlight so he could search the bedroom to find the source of the smell. But once he returned, it was too late.



“When I came back and turned to go up the road to get back into the trailer park, all I saw was smoke and flames,” he said.

This has led Milburn to wonder what would have happened if Kenna hadn’t been there.

“I would be toast and wouldn’t be here,” he said.

Milburn has had Kenna for four years. She has been a blessing for him.

“She helps me with my diabetes, my PTSD, and anxiety,” he said. “We volunteer at the mall on the weekends with the Midwest Animal Therapy Group.”

Service dogs address a lot of needs for owners. One dog trainer says they work with a variety of people and they provide for many needs.

“Anybody who has a special need that can be mitigated by a dog performing a certain task,” said dog trainer Kara Hollars.

“Most service dogs are trained to do at least two if not more tasks for their owners,” she said. “It can be something as simple as going and picking up their keys and it can be something as complex as letting them know when their blood sugar is low or letting them know when they are going to have a seizure.”