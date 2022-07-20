Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recently tied for the 6th least popular governor in the U.S.

President Joe Biden’s poll numbers have been plunging, but the top political leaders of Iowa and Illinois don’t fare much better.

Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is tied for the 6th least popular governor in the nation, according to a recent Morning Consult Political Intelligence survey. Their polls were taken April 1-June 30, 2022, among a representative sample of at least 431 registered voters in each state, and Reynolds had 45 percent of voters disapprove of her job performance.

The governors with the highest disapproval ratings were:

Kate Brown, D-Oregon, 55%

David Ige, D-Hawaii, 49%

Doug Ducey, R-Arizona, 47%

Tony Evers, D-Wisconsin, 47%

Tom Wolf, D-Pennsylvania, 46%

Gretchen Whitmer, D-Michigan, 45%

Kim Reynolds, R-Iowa, 45%

While most Democratic governors facing competitive re-election bids have seen their popularity decline since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, the new surveys show most of this movement is marginal, and all of these incumbents remain more popular in their states than the beleaguered commander-in-chief, according to Morning Consult Political Intelligence.

FILE – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker attends a news conference at Highland Park Fire Department station after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker had a disapproval ranking of 44 percent in the survey. (The most popular governors in the survey were the GOP chief executives in Wyoming and Vermont.)

Progress Iowa Executive Director Matt Sinovic issued the following statement in response:

“It should come as no surprise that Gov. Reynolds is one of the least popular governors in the United States. She uses divisive issues to distract us from the fact that she’s a corporate sellout who prioritizes her wealthy donors over hardworking families. Iowans want a leader who works to improve our lives, not someone who only wants to tear us apart.”

A Des Moines Register Iowa Poll this month, however, shows Reynolds in a comfortable lead over her November 2022 Democratic challenger, Deidre DeJear.

The new survey shows 48% of likely voters support Reynolds and 31% support DeJear — a 17-point margin. A February 2022 Register survey asked likely voters about Reynolds and DeJear, while this month’s poll asked about other candidates. Rick Stewart, the Libertarian candidate for governor, got 5% support. Nine percent of those surveyed said they weren’t sure who they’d vote for in the general election.